Left Menu

Tourism WA's Record-Breaking India Campaign: Building Bridges through Travel

Tourism Western Australia successfully concluded its extensive marketing campaign in India, aimed at boosting travel from India to WA. The campaign featured trade partnerships, media and consumer engagement, and events like a high-profile networking dinner. The initiative significantly increased visibility, culminating in strong visitor growth and economic contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:45 IST
Tourism WA's Record-Breaking India Campaign: Building Bridges through Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tourism Western Australia has wrapped up its largest-ever marketing campaign in India, targeting growth from one of its fastest-expanding source markets. This comprehensive effort combined trade relations, media cooperation, and consumer platforms to strengthen ties and expand outreach.

The campaign featured a grand networking dinner at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. Attended by Tourism Minister Reece Whitby and other key WA officials, the event emphasized deepening trade relationships and exploring future collaborations with India's outbound travel market.

Launched in June 2025, the initiative included strategic marketing partnerships with travel agents, a mega familiarization tour for Indian travel professionals, and collaboration with Swiggy, capitalizing on the quokka's charm to inspire potential travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance

Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance

 India
2
Court Grants Special Provisions for Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda

Court Grants Special Provisions for Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda

 India
3
Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

 India
4
New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025