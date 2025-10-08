Tourism WA's Record-Breaking India Campaign: Building Bridges through Travel

Tourism Western Australia has wrapped up its largest-ever marketing campaign in India, targeting growth from one of its fastest-expanding source markets. This comprehensive effort combined trade relations, media cooperation, and consumer platforms to strengthen ties and expand outreach.

The campaign featured a grand networking dinner at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. Attended by Tourism Minister Reece Whitby and other key WA officials, the event emphasized deepening trade relationships and exploring future collaborations with India's outbound travel market.

Launched in June 2025, the initiative included strategic marketing partnerships with travel agents, a mega familiarization tour for Indian travel professionals, and collaboration with Swiggy, capitalizing on the quokka's charm to inspire potential travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)