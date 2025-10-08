Turkish Celebrities Entangled in Drug Investigation

Several high-profile Turkish celebrities faced questioning and blood tests on Wednesday as part of a sweeping drugs-related investigation by Istanbul's chief prosecutor. The inquiry specifically targets individuals suspected of using narcotic or stimulant substances, according to the prosecutor's office.

The state-run Anadolu Agency revealed that those summoned for questioning include 12 prominent singers, actors in well-known television series, and social media influencers. While the celebrities were not taken into custody, they are expected to be released following their blood tests, Anadolu reports.

This investigation is part of a broader crackdown on artists and opposition voices under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Renowned pop singer Mabel Matiz is one figure facing legal trouble, potentially serving up to three years in prison due to alleged "obscenity" found in his song lyrics, which prosecutors argue breach public morality laws. Similarly, the girl-band Manifest is under scrutiny for alleged "indecent acts" during a recent performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)