Left Menu

Turkish Celebrities Entangled in Drug Investigation

A number of Turkish celebrities, including singers and actors, have been questioned in a drugs-related investigation led by Istanbul's chief prosecutor. This crackdown coincides with broader actions against artists and dissenters under President Erdogan's government. Several are facing potential legal repercussions, including pop star Mabel Matiz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:58 IST
Turkish Celebrities Entangled in Drug Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Several high-profile Turkish celebrities faced questioning and blood tests on Wednesday as part of a sweeping drugs-related investigation by Istanbul's chief prosecutor. The inquiry specifically targets individuals suspected of using narcotic or stimulant substances, according to the prosecutor's office.

The state-run Anadolu Agency revealed that those summoned for questioning include 12 prominent singers, actors in well-known television series, and social media influencers. While the celebrities were not taken into custody, they are expected to be released following their blood tests, Anadolu reports.

This investigation is part of a broader crackdown on artists and opposition voices under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Renowned pop singer Mabel Matiz is one figure facing legal trouble, potentially serving up to three years in prison due to alleged "obscenity" found in his song lyrics, which prosecutors argue breach public morality laws. Similarly, the girl-band Manifest is under scrutiny for alleged "indecent acts" during a recent performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance

Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance

 India
2
Court Grants Special Provisions for Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda

Court Grants Special Provisions for Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda

 India
3
Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

 India
4
New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025