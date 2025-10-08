Revolutionizing Construction with Merino Marine Board

In New Delhi, the construction industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with the introduction of Merino Marine Board, a revolutionary material designed to endure and perform in challenging environments. Prioritizing strength and reliability, especially in moisture-prone areas, Merino Marine Boards surpass traditional green boards.

Manufactured using proprietary chip weave technology from responsibly sourced wood chips, the material excels in sustainability and performance. Notably, Merino Marine Board maintains integrity even after submersion in boiling water, making it ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, utility areas, and coastal cities.

Available in multiple sizes and thicknesses, its stability, screw-holding capacity, and paint-ready surface allow for flexible design and installation. Complying with E1 emission standards, it ensures low formaldehyde levels, prioritizing health and safety, backed by a 12-year warranty and a strong service network.

(With inputs from agencies.)