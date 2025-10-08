Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes On The Thrilling Role in 'Kill Jackie'

Oscar-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to bring an electrifying performance to Prime Video's upcoming thriller series, 'Kill Jackie.'

The show, a collaboration with Fremantle and Steel Springs, draws its inspiration from Nick Harkaway's acclaimed novel, 'The Price You Pay.' Zeta-Jones assumes the role of Jackie Price, an affluent art dealer with a shadowy past as a drug smuggler. After 20 years of luxurious anonymity, Jackie's world plunges into chaos when The Seven Demons, a notorious group of hitmen, are tasked with ending her life.

Believing it to be a scheme from her past, Jackie devises a risky plan: eliminate The Demons before they reach her. The series, featuring a remarkable ensemble cast including Daniel Ings and Sidse Babett Knudsen, is helmed by creator Conor Keane and showrunner Tom Butterworth, with Zeta-Jones also serving as an executive producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)