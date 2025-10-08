Left Menu

Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes On The Thrilling Role in 'Kill Jackie'

Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones stars in the new Prime Video thriller series 'Kill Jackie.' Based on Nick Harkaway’s novel, 'The Price You Pay,' Zeta-Jones plays Jackie Price, a drug smuggler turned art dealer facing a deadly threat from the past. The series promises high-stakes drama and revenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Oscar-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to bring an electrifying performance to Prime Video's upcoming thriller series, 'Kill Jackie.'

The show, a collaboration with Fremantle and Steel Springs, draws its inspiration from Nick Harkaway's acclaimed novel, 'The Price You Pay.' Zeta-Jones assumes the role of Jackie Price, an affluent art dealer with a shadowy past as a drug smuggler. After 20 years of luxurious anonymity, Jackie's world plunges into chaos when The Seven Demons, a notorious group of hitmen, are tasked with ending her life.

Believing it to be a scheme from her past, Jackie devises a risky plan: eliminate The Demons before they reach her. The series, featuring a remarkable ensemble cast including Daniel Ings and Sidse Babett Knudsen, is helmed by creator Conor Keane and showrunner Tom Butterworth, with Zeta-Jones also serving as an executive producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

