Delhi Zoo Set for Reopening After Bird Flu Scare

The National Zoological Park in Delhi may reopen soon as recent tests have been negative for bird flu. The zoo, closed since August 30 following an avian influenza outbreak, awaits official approval for reopening. The final decision will adhere to health guidelines, ensuring a safe environment for visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Zoological Park in Delhi, which shut its doors to visitors on August 30 due to a bird flu outbreak, is on the brink of reopening. The zoo's most recent avian influenza tests returned negative, offering hope for a safe resumption of operations, zoo officials revealed on Wednesday.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar stated that a formal proposal to reopen has been submitted to relevant authorities. The reopening decision will strictly follow established health guidelines. "The reopening date will be announced once we receive approval from the ministry," Kumar confirmed.

The zoo, home to 96 animal, bird, and reptile species across 176 acres, experienced its third avian flu-related closure since 2016. Officials have conducted extensive random sampling following the last positive case on September 1, all testing negative, paving the way for potential reopening.

