Savor the Journey: Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2025

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is set to captivate food and wine enthusiasts from 23 to 26 October 2025. The event promises a feast for the senses right at the picturesque Central Harbourfront.

Featuring the Grand Wine Pavilion, attendees can indulge in expertly curated wine selections, including prestigious options from Bordeaux's Grand Cru Classé estates. The Tasting Room will host exclusive, collaborative dining experiences with menus crafted by celebrated global chefs.

Indian travelers are especially encouraged to explore these unique culinary offerings, along with new pairings and wine discoveries from emerging regions like the Czech Republic and Belgium. It's an opportunity to relish diversity in global flavors and celebrate remarkable culinary artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)