Left Menu

Savor the Journey: Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2025

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2025 returns from 23-26 October, featuring a dazzling array of culinary experiences. Indian travelers can relish the Grand Wine Pavilion's global selections and the Tasting Room's exclusive menus by world-renowned chefs. New wine discoveries and exciting pairings promise a vibrant, sensory journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:30 IST
Savor the Journey: Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is set to captivate food and wine enthusiasts from 23 to 26 October 2025. The event promises a feast for the senses right at the picturesque Central Harbourfront.

Featuring the Grand Wine Pavilion, attendees can indulge in expertly curated wine selections, including prestigious options from Bordeaux's Grand Cru Classé estates. The Tasting Room will host exclusive, collaborative dining experiences with menus crafted by celebrated global chefs.

Indian travelers are especially encouraged to explore these unique culinary offerings, along with new pairings and wine discoveries from emerging regions like the Czech Republic and Belgium. It's an opportunity to relish diversity in global flavors and celebrate remarkable culinary artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

 India
2
Bangladesh's Internal Affairs: A Test of Diplomacy with India

Bangladesh's Internal Affairs: A Test of Diplomacy with India

 Bangladesh
3
India Banks on Emerging Talent: Nitish Kumar Reddy Set to Shine

India Banks on Emerging Talent: Nitish Kumar Reddy Set to Shine

 India
4
Kemi Badenoch's Bold Move: Conservative Leader Vows to Abolish Stamp Duty

Kemi Badenoch's Bold Move: Conservative Leader Vows to Abolish Stamp Duty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025