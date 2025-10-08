Left Menu

Purple Fest 2025 Paves the Way for Inclusive Tourism and Accessibility

The International Purple Fest-2025, beginning in Panaji, Goa, aims to promote disability rights and accessibility in tourism and leisure activities. Organized by the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, it features heritage walks, parasailing, and scuba diving. The event highlights inclusion as a critical economic and social priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:30 IST
Purple Fest 2025 Paves the Way for Inclusive Tourism and Accessibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This week, Goa plays host to the International Purple Fest-2025, a showcase event aimed at promoting inclusion with a focus on disability rights. Beginning Thursday, the festival offers unique experiences, including heritage walks and parasailing, tailored for persons with disabilities.

The festival, orchestrated by the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities in collaboration with the Union government and international partners, has become a key event that underscores the importance of accessibility across different sectors. A consultative roundtable on 'Inclusive Tourism, Hospitality and Sports' was held, chaired by Sminu Jindal, a prominent figure in disability advocacy.

Highlighting the importance of accessibility as both a social and economic priority, Jindal emphasized that inclusion should be considered essential rather than optional. Goa's Minister for Social Justice, Subhash Phal Dessai, also attended the event, reinforcing the push towards creating environments that accommodate all, boosting participation in sports and leisure activities, and potentially contributing to the GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

 India
2
Bangladesh's Internal Affairs: A Test of Diplomacy with India

Bangladesh's Internal Affairs: A Test of Diplomacy with India

 Bangladesh
3
India Banks on Emerging Talent: Nitish Kumar Reddy Set to Shine

India Banks on Emerging Talent: Nitish Kumar Reddy Set to Shine

 India
4
Kemi Badenoch's Bold Move: Conservative Leader Vows to Abolish Stamp Duty

Kemi Badenoch's Bold Move: Conservative Leader Vows to Abolish Stamp Duty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025