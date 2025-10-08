Purple Fest 2025 Paves the Way for Inclusive Tourism and Accessibility

This week, Goa plays host to the International Purple Fest-2025, a showcase event aimed at promoting inclusion with a focus on disability rights. Beginning Thursday, the festival offers unique experiences, including heritage walks and parasailing, tailored for persons with disabilities.

The festival, orchestrated by the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities in collaboration with the Union government and international partners, has become a key event that underscores the importance of accessibility across different sectors. A consultative roundtable on 'Inclusive Tourism, Hospitality and Sports' was held, chaired by Sminu Jindal, a prominent figure in disability advocacy.

Highlighting the importance of accessibility as both a social and economic priority, Jindal emphasized that inclusion should be considered essential rather than optional. Goa's Minister for Social Justice, Subhash Phal Dessai, also attended the event, reinforcing the push towards creating environments that accommodate all, boosting participation in sports and leisure activities, and potentially contributing to the GDP.

