PVR INOX Unveils India's First Dine-In Cinema at M5 ECity Mall
PVR INOX has introduced India's first dine-in cinema experience at M5 ECity Mall, blending films with gourmet dining. The setup offers a complete entertainment experience with chef-curated meals served in-seat. The state-of-the-art multiplex features multiple food categories, immersive technology and cutting-edge cinema facilities.
In an attempt to transform cinema into a comprehensive lifestyle destination, the multiplex offers chef-curated meals served directly to patrons' seats, enhancing the movie-watching experience without the need to leave the auditorium.
Equipped with advanced cinema technology such as Dolby Atmos and 4K Laser projection, this first-of-its-kind setup aims to offer a memorable evening of entertainment, comfort, and culinary delights.
