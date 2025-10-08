PVR INOX Unveils India's First Dine-In Cinema at M5 ECity Mall

PVR INOX has launched India's pioneering dine-in cinema at M5 ECity Mall, offering audiences a unique blend of blockbuster films and gourmet dining.

In an attempt to transform cinema into a comprehensive lifestyle destination, the multiplex offers chef-curated meals served directly to patrons' seats, enhancing the movie-watching experience without the need to leave the auditorium.

Equipped with advanced cinema technology such as Dolby Atmos and 4K Laser projection, this first-of-its-kind setup aims to offer a memorable evening of entertainment, comfort, and culinary delights.

