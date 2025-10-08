Wankhede Stadium to Honor Cricket Legend Dilip Vengsarkar with Statue
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will honor former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar with a statue at Wankhede Stadium. Concurrently, the MCA will donate Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for farmers, and Mumbai players will contribute Rs 25 lakh for the same cause.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced the installation of a life-size statue of former Indian cricket captain and chairman of selectors, Dilip Vengsarkar, at Wankhede Stadium. This decision was made during an apex council meeting held on Wednesday.
Simultaneously, the MCA revealed its commitment to the farming community by pledging Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. In addition, Mumbai players will collectively donate Rs 25 lakh to support the same cause, reflecting the cricket community's solidarity with farmers.
In further developments, the MCA decided to establish cricket academies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, enhancing subsidies for maidan clubs. MCA president Ajinkya Naik emphasized that these actions honor Vengsarkar and reinforce the MCA's deep-rooted community connections.
