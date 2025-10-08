Left Menu

IAF's Legacy Flies High: Celebrating 93 Years of Excellence

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 93rd anniversary at Hindon airbase with a ceremonial event featuring a vintage Ford car. Aerial shows, a parade, and a display of advanced aircraft were highlights, honoring IAF’s history and commitment to national service, encapsulated in the theme 'Infallible, Impervious, and Precise'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hindon | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:32 IST
The Indian Air Force marked its 93rd anniversary with a grand event at Hindon air base, hailed for its blend of tradition and modernity. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh arrived in style, driving a vintage Ford Saloon, an iconic vehicle associated with historic air chiefs.

The ceremony was a spectacle of military precision and patriotic pride, commencing with an aerial salute by Mi-17 helicopters and a march past by air warriors. The event featured 'Heritage Flight' displays, including the vintage 'Tiger Moth' and 'HT-2' aircraft, symbolizing IAF's rich legacy.

In addition, a static display showcased advanced aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster and Rafale, epitomizing the IAF's commitment to excellence. The celebration, themed 'Indian Air Force: Infallible, Impervious, and Precise', underscored the enduring service and dedication of the IAF to the nation.

