Kullu Dussehra: A Divine Spectacle of Tradition and Culture
The International Kullu Dussehra festival concluded with the Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath. Deputy CM Agnihotri announced Rs 200 crore for water facilities in Kullu. The festival celebrates Dev culture and boosts tourism, also marking Himachal's identity globally. It has deep historical roots dating back to the 17th century.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:38 IST
The week-long International Kullu Dussehra festival wrapped up with the vibrant Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath and the traditional Lanka Dahan ceremony.
On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who was the chief guest at the closing event, announced a substantial investment of Rs 200 crore aimed at enhancing drinking water facilities across Kullu district.
Agnihotri emphasized that Kullu Dussehra, a festival of immense cultural significance, helps showcase Himachal Pradesh's identity on a global scale. The event not only highlights traditional Dev culture but also stimulates local tourism and economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
