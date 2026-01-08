Left Menu

Governor Shukla flags off Himachal Pradesh delegation for 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue'

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday formally flagged off the selected participants from the state for the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue/National Youth Festival-2026' from the Lok Bhavan here.

The delegation will represent the state at the national-level event being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from January 9 to 12 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, a statement issued here said.

A total of 70 participants from Himachal Pradesh will take part in the event, it said.

Congratulating the young leaders, the governor encouraged them to present their ideas with confidence and conviction. He said that ideas leave a lasting impact beyond winning or losing and recalled former President A P J Abdul Kalam's words that "dreams are those seen with open eyes".

He also urged the youth to stay away from drugs, saying that ''only a healthy and focused generation can meaningfully contribute to building a developed India, thus contributing to the nation's progress.'' The governor expressed hope that the participants would present their thoughts so effectively that they would inspire discussion and recognition at the national level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

