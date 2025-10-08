Left Menu

Boman Irani Applauds FICCI Frames 2025: A Boost for Aspiring Indian Writers

Actor Boman Irani praised FICCI Frames 2025 for fostering opportunities for emerging writers. At the event, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar discussed the impact of films, with Fadnavis highlighting the role of cinema in shaping personal and societal narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:11 IST
Boman Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood luminary Boman Irani, attending the second day of the FICCI Frames 2025 silver jubilee celebrations in Mumbai, lauded the platform for nurturing new writers and storytellers in India's film industry. Speaking to ANI, Irani highlighted the significance of events like FICCI Frames in opening avenues for budding writers.

Irani emphasized the value of having a venue where writers can present their stories and ideas, even at the level of a logline or synopsis, marking it as beneficial in an industry where scripts often remain unheard. He commended FICCI for providing a stage for such creative expressions.

The event, inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside film star Akshay Kumar, also featured dialogues about digital warfare awareness in films. Fadnavis praised the 2001 film 'Nayak: The Real Hero' for its influence, remarking on its role in setting benchmarks and reflecting on Maharashtra's esteemed status as the entertainment capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

