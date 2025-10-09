Leila's Legacy: The Enchanting World of Hair Art

In the quaint town of Independence, a century's worth of human hair art finds a new home. Leila's Hair Museum, a unique repository of wreaths and jewelry crafted from human locks, is being pieced out to museums nationwide following the death of its founder, Leila Cohoon.

For three decades, this Kansas City attraction drew diverse visitors, including metal icon Ozzy Osbourne. However, with Cohoon's passing at age 92, her granddaughter Lindsay Evans has taken on the task of relocating over 3,000 pieces, ensuring the continuation of her grandmother's legacy.

Hair art once flourished mid-1800s but faded by the 1940s. Cohoon preserved these endangered pieces, teaching classes and authoring texts on the form. While Evans cherishes her grandmother's work and intends to exhibit it widely, the thought of an empty museum tugs at her heart.

