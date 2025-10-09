Left Menu

Leila's Legacy: The Enchanting World of Hair Art

Leila's Hair Museum, filled with human hair art, faces a new chapter as the collection is rehomed after the death of its founder, Leila Cohoon. Her granddaughter, Lindsay Evans, is redistributing the collection across museums, preserving its unique history and sentimental value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Independence | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:16 IST
Leila's Legacy: The Enchanting World of Hair Art
  • Country:
  • United States

In the quaint town of Independence, a century's worth of human hair art finds a new home. Leila's Hair Museum, a unique repository of wreaths and jewelry crafted from human locks, is being pieced out to museums nationwide following the death of its founder, Leila Cohoon.

For three decades, this Kansas City attraction drew diverse visitors, including metal icon Ozzy Osbourne. However, with Cohoon's passing at age 92, her granddaughter Lindsay Evans has taken on the task of relocating over 3,000 pieces, ensuring the continuation of her grandmother's legacy.

Hair art once flourished mid-1800s but faded by the 1940s. Cohoon preserved these endangered pieces, teaching classes and authoring texts on the form. While Evans cherishes her grandmother's work and intends to exhibit it widely, the thought of an empty museum tugs at her heart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad

NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad

 India
2
France's Saliba Unfazed by World Cup Powerhouses

France's Saliba Unfazed by World Cup Powerhouses

 Global
3
Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

 Russia
4
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025