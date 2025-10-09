Darjeeling's Tea Gardens Ravaged: Floods and Landslides Strike

In a catastrophic turn of events, the tea gardens of Darjeeling have been left in disarray following heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides. Over 30 gardens have reported significant damage, including loss of lives and tea plantation areas, further complicating the region's production landscape.

The calamity has prompted planters to organize a meeting on Thursday to evaluate the damage. According to industry sources, thousands of tea bushes have been swept away, with the financial toll potentially reaching Rs 50 crore. Numerous tea estates remain stranded without access due to severely damaged roads.

As the autumn crop faces uncertainty, stakeholders emphasize the urgent need for restoring road connectivity to mitigate further losses. The crisis could impact auction supplies, likely escalating prices for the prized Darjeeling tea.