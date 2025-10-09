Revolutionary Comfort: Jockey's Next Gen Inno-Wear Collection Launch

Page Industries, the official franchisee of JOCKEY International, has launched its groundbreaking Next Gen Inno-Wear collection, transforming men's innerwear with advanced Bonding technology for supreme comfort and seamless fit.

The collection's introduction marks a milestone in men's fashion, offering an adaptive, chafe-free experience. This innovation, utilizing micro-fiber fabrics, delivers unmatched flexibility and ventilation, perfect for today's dynamic lifestyle, whether commuting or working out.

Jockey's new range is available both in-store and online, supported by a vibrant marketing campaign. This strategic rollout highlights the collection's unique blend of technology and style, positioning it as a leader in the leisurewear market.

