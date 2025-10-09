Left Menu

Revolutionary Comfort: Jockey's Next Gen Inno-Wear Collection Launch

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International, has launched its Next Gen Inno-Wear men's innerwear collection. Utilizing advanced Bonding technology, the collection offers a seamless, chafe-free fit with adaptive comfort. Available now at Jockey outlets and online, a multi-platform campaign celebrates its cutting-edge innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:33 IST
Revolutionary Comfort: Jockey's Next Gen Inno-Wear Collection Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Page Industries, the official franchisee of JOCKEY International, has launched its groundbreaking Next Gen Inno-Wear collection, transforming men's innerwear with advanced Bonding technology for supreme comfort and seamless fit.

The collection's introduction marks a milestone in men's fashion, offering an adaptive, chafe-free experience. This innovation, utilizing micro-fiber fabrics, delivers unmatched flexibility and ventilation, perfect for today's dynamic lifestyle, whether commuting or working out.

Jockey's new range is available both in-store and online, supported by a vibrant marketing campaign. This strategic rollout highlights the collection's unique blend of technology and style, positioning it as a leader in the leisurewear market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

 India
3
Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns Violent

Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns V...

 India
4
Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal on layoff exercise; says figures circulating 'exaggerated'.

Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025