Revolutionary Comfort: Jockey's Next Gen Inno-Wear Collection Launch
Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International, has launched its Next Gen Inno-Wear men's innerwear collection. Utilizing advanced Bonding technology, the collection offers a seamless, chafe-free fit with adaptive comfort. Available now at Jockey outlets and online, a multi-platform campaign celebrates its cutting-edge innovations.
Page Industries, the official franchisee of JOCKEY International, has launched its groundbreaking Next Gen Inno-Wear collection, transforming men's innerwear with advanced Bonding technology for supreme comfort and seamless fit.
The collection's introduction marks a milestone in men's fashion, offering an adaptive, chafe-free experience. This innovation, utilizing micro-fiber fabrics, delivers unmatched flexibility and ventilation, perfect for today's dynamic lifestyle, whether commuting or working out.
Jockey's new range is available both in-store and online, supported by a vibrant marketing campaign. This strategic rollout highlights the collection's unique blend of technology and style, positioning it as a leader in the leisurewear market.
