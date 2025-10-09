Cinematic Giants Unite: Trivikram and Venkatesh Collaborate for a New Blockbuster
Director Trivikram Srinivas teams up with actor Venkatesh Daggubati for a new film. Producer Naga Vamsi announced the collaboration, expressing excitement over the reunion. The film will be produced by S Radha Krishna. Previous respected works include Guntur Kaaram and Sankranthiki Vasthunam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas is set to collaborate once more with acclaimed actor Venkatesh Daggubati, as confirmed by producer Naga Vamsi.
Naga Vamsi, known for hits with Srinivas like 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', shared the announcement on social media, marking a highly-anticipated return for both artists who are beloved in the entertainment industry.
This film marks Srinivas' return after his successful 2024 directorial 'Guntur Kaaram'. Meanwhile, Venkatesh was last seen in the 2025 blockbuster, 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement