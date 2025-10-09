Cinematic Giants Unite: Trivikram and Venkatesh Collaborate for a New Blockbuster

Renowned Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas is set to collaborate once more with acclaimed actor Venkatesh Daggubati, as confirmed by producer Naga Vamsi.

Naga Vamsi, known for hits with Srinivas like 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', shared the announcement on social media, marking a highly-anticipated return for both artists who are beloved in the entertainment industry.

This film marks Srinivas' return after his successful 2024 directorial 'Guntur Kaaram'. Meanwhile, Venkatesh was last seen in the 2025 blockbuster, 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)