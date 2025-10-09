Left Menu

Unveiling the Next Laureate: Nobel Literature Prize Announcement

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be revealed Thursday, adding to the prestigious list of past winners. The Prize, awarded by the Swedish Academy, follows the announcements for Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry. Celebrated an icon, Alfred Nobel founded these prizes, awarded annually on his death anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The anticipation is building as the Nobel Prize in Literature is set to be announced Thursday, adding another name to an esteemed list that includes literary giants like Ernest Hemingway, Toni Morrison, and Kazuo Ishiguro.

The Swedish Academy has awarded the Literature Prize 117 times to 121 recipients so far, with last year's accolade going to South Korean author Han Kang for works addressing historical traumas and the fragility of human existence. This year's announcement follows the awarding of Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry earlier in the week.

Scheduled for Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize announcement is creating buzz, with U.S. President Donald Trump being considered, albeit as a long shot. Nobel Prizes are celebrated on December 10 in honor of Alfred Nobel, the wealthy Swedish industrialist who established these awards, which include a tribute of 11 million Swedish kronor, a gold medal, and a diploma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

