Digital Disconnect: Britain’s Princess Sounds Alarm on Technology’s Impact on Children

Britain's Princess Kate has issued a stark warning about the role of smartphones and digital devices in what she describes as an "epidemic of disconnection" affecting young children.

In a groundbreaking essay co-authored with Professor Robert Waldinger of Harvard Medical School, Kate, who is the wife of Prince William and mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, emphasized the increasingly acute challenge digital technology presents for youth development. Her insights draw on findings from Harvard's adult development study, noting the importance of quality human connections for a healthy and happy life.

Speaking on her husband William's travel show, she highlighted the risks of raising a generation digitally 'connected' yet isolated. Kate's essay was published by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood before her visit to an Oxford charity that supports families with young children.

