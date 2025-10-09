Left Menu

Digital Disconnect: Britain’s Princess Sounds Alarm on Technology’s Impact on Children

Princess Kate of Wales warns about the growing impact of smartphones and digital devices on children's development, describing it as an 'epidemic of disconnection.' She highlights the importance of meaningful human connections, as demonstrated by a Harvard study, to ensure healthy development and lifelong happiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:50 IST
Digital Disconnect: Britain’s Princess Sounds Alarm on Technology’s Impact on Children

Britain's Princess Kate has issued a stark warning about the role of smartphones and digital devices in what she describes as an "epidemic of disconnection" affecting young children.

In a groundbreaking essay co-authored with Professor Robert Waldinger of Harvard Medical School, Kate, who is the wife of Prince William and mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, emphasized the increasingly acute challenge digital technology presents for youth development. Her insights draw on findings from Harvard's adult development study, noting the importance of quality human connections for a healthy and happy life.

Speaking on her husband William's travel show, she highlighted the risks of raising a generation digitally 'connected' yet isolated. Kate's essay was published by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood before her visit to an Oxford charity that supports families with young children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

 India
2
Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence

Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence

 India
3
Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

 India
4
Turbulent Times in US: Legal Battles, Military Movements, and Political Tensions

Turbulent Times in US: Legal Battles, Military Movements, and Political Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025