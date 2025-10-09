Left Menu

Hungarian Author Laszlo Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, known for his philosophical narratives, won the Nobel Prize in literature for his visionary work. This prestigious award, given by the Swedish Academy, has been awarded 117 times to 121 winners. Nobel ceremonies are held on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

Stockholm | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:46 IST
  • Sweden

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai has been awarded the Nobel Prize in literature, marking a significant achievement in his literary career. Known for his philosophical and often humorously bleak novels, Krasznahorkai joins the ranks of past laureates like Ernest Hemingway and Toni Morrison in receiving this esteemed accolade.

Since its inception, the literature prize has been awarded 117 times to a total of 121 winners. The award is determined by the Swedish Academy's Nobel committee. The announcement comes shortly after the 2025 Nobel Prizes in medicine, physics, and chemistry were revealed. South Korean author Han Kang won the literature prize last year.

The Nobel Peace Prize announcement is slated for Friday, with US President Donald Trump considered an unlikely candidate. The Nobel ceremonies occur annually on December 10, honoring the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel's death. In addition to international recognition, winners receive a monetary award of 11 million Swedish kronor and an 18-carat gold medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

