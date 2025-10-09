Left Menu

Disconnect to Reconnect: The Princess of Wales Advocates Family Focus

The Princess of Wales, alongside researcher Robert Waldinger, highlights the negative impact of technology on family bonds in an essay. They emphasize the importance of being present and engaging with loved ones, suggesting that excessive device use contributes to disconnection and weakens relationships, thus decreasing overall happiness and well-being.

Disconnect to Reconnect: The Princess of Wales Advocates Family Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Princess of Wales is urging parents to disconnect from their phones to better connect with their families. Kate, in collaboration with adult development researcher Robert Waldinger, warns of a 'disconnection epidemic' fueled by technology that harms family relations.

An essay on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's website states that while devices claim to connect us, they often do the opposite. Waldinger, who leads the Harvard Study of Adult Development, and the princess stress that being physically present but mentally absent affects communication and connection.

They advocate for direct engagement, emphasizing that love begins with giving full attention to the people we care about.

(With inputs from agencies.)

