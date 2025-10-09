Disconnect to Reconnect: The Princess of Wales Advocates Family Focus

The Princess of Wales is urging parents to disconnect from their phones to better connect with their families. Kate, in collaboration with adult development researcher Robert Waldinger, warns of a 'disconnection epidemic' fueled by technology that harms family relations.

An essay on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's website states that while devices claim to connect us, they often do the opposite. Waldinger, who leads the Harvard Study of Adult Development, and the princess stress that being physically present but mentally absent affects communication and connection.

They advocate for direct engagement, emphasizing that love begins with giving full attention to the people we care about.

(With inputs from agencies.)