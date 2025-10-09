Left Menu

Kirti Kulhari's 'Full Plate' Dazzles at Sydney Film Festival

Actor Kirti Kulhari expresses her pride as her film 'Full Plate', directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, opens at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney following its acclaimed premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. The movie explores themes of food, faith, and resilience, challenging patriarchy and stereotypes.

  Country:
  • India

Actor Kirti Kulhari, known for her dynamic performances, is celebrating a major milestone with her latest film, 'Full Plate'. Directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, it was chosen as the opening presentation for the Indian Film Festival of Sydney.

Following its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, where it garnered significant critical acclaim, 'Full Plate' is making waves for its poignant exploration of food, faith, and daily resilience. Kirti's portrayal of a homemaker-turned-cook challenges societal norms and stereotypes, featuring strong performances alongside actors Sharib Hashmi, Indraneil Sengupta, and Monica Dogra.

As part of the festival, Kirti attended the screening in Sydney and expressed her excitement about interacting with the audience and participating in a special 'Women in Film' panel discussion. Produced by Ashutosh Goswami, Anup Chitnis, Mohaan Nadaar, and Ketki Pandit, 'Full Plate' continues to expand its reach, marking a proud moment for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

