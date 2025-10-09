Left Menu

László Krasznahorkai: Nobel Laureate's Visionary Oeuvre

Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his compelling works that capture apocalyptic themes through humor and art. Known for long, complex sentences, his novels, such as 'Satantango,' explore themes of absurdism and grotesque excess, earning him global recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:45 IST
László Krasznahorkai: Nobel Laureate's Visionary Oeuvre
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a momentous announcement by the Swedish Academy, Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. The committee praised his 'compelling and visionary oeuvre' that captures apocalyptic themes while reaffirming the transformative power of art.

Krasznahorkai's work often unfolds within single, sprawling sentences. His notable novels, including 'Satantango' and 'The Melancholy of Resistance,' have been adapted into films by director Béla Tarr. His nuanced critique of the social order aligns him with Central European literary greats like Kafka and Thomas Bernhard.

The 71-year-old writer's accomplishments span decades, earning him accolades such as the Man Booker International Prize and the National Book Award for Translated Literature. Despite his literary achievements, Krasznahorkai remains a vocal critic of Hungarian politics, particularly addressing issues related to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
2
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
3
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland
4
Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025