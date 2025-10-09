Left Menu

Finance Minister's Divine Visit: Nirmala Sitharaman's Ayodhya Pilgrimage

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Ayodhya's Ram temple, participating in religious rituals and discussing temple security and development plans. Accompanied by officials, she performed various ceremonies and met with temple trust members to prepare for the Prime Minister's upcoming visit for Ram Mandir construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:53 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on a two-day visit to Ayodhya, engaged in a spiritual journey at the city's renowned Ram temple on Thursday.

Amidst a flurry of religious observances, Sitharaman performed the aarti of Ram Lalla and conducted an abhishek of Lord Shiva at the temple's Kuber Tila location, displaying her devoutness.

The Finance Minister's visit was also marked by discussions on temple security, darshan arrangements, and future plans, positioning her visit as a significant precursor to the Prime Minister's upcoming engagement at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

