Left Menu

CBFC Censorship Controversy: A Brewing Battle Over 'Haal'

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has requested changes to the Malayalam film 'Haal', citing religious sensitivities and cultural dynamics, before granting it an 'A' certificate. The film's producer has approached the Kerala High Court over delays in the certification process, arguing a breach of free speech rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:07 IST
CBFC Censorship Controversy: A Brewing Battle Over 'Haal'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed significant edits to the Malayalam film 'Haal', starring Shine Nigam, due to its sensitive cultural content. Notably, scenes involving beef biriyani and religious dialogues have been flagged for removal, ensuring the film only receives an 'A' certificate after these changes.

In a contentious move, the film's producers have contested the CBFC's decision by filing a petition in the Kerala High Court. They claim an unjustified delay in the certification process has disrupted the film's release plans, initially set for Onam. The petition highlights a demand for clearer censorship guidelines.

The case reflects ongoing debates over film censorship in India, where artistic expression often clashes with regulatory oversight. As the High Court prepares to hear the matter again on October 14, the industry eagerly watches for potential precedents in censorship policy.

TRENDING

1
Algeria Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Algeria Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Global
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions

U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

 India
4
India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiative

India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025