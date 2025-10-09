Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor's Kids Accuse Stepmom of Being the 'Cinderella Stepmother'

Karisma Kapoor's children accused their stepmother Priya Kapur of greed before the Delhi High Court, calling her a 'Cinderella stepmother'. Challenging their late father's will worth Rs 30,000 crore, they allege Priya has claimed a significant portion. The court will continue the hearing on October 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karisma Kapoor's children have accused their stepmother Priya Kapur of being 'greedy' and likened her to a 'Cinderella stepmother' in a legal dispute over their late father Sunjay Kapur's will, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. The Delhi High Court heard these accusations on Thursday.

During the hearing, the counsel for Samaira and Kiaan Raj alleged that Priya Kapur had secured 60% of the assets and 75% of a trust established by their father. The dispute revolves around the authenticity of the will, which the counsel claims lacks validation, as Sunjay Kapur purportedly did not consult an advocate during its creation.

The court had earlier allowed Priya Kapur to submit a list of assets in a sealed cover and cautioned against sharing details with the media. Meanwhile, the hearing will resume on October 13, with allegations of forgery and rushed asset restriction also under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

