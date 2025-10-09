Karisma Kapoor's Kids Accuse Stepmom of Being the 'Cinderella Stepmother'

Karisma Kapoor's children have accused their stepmother Priya Kapur of being 'greedy' and likened her to a 'Cinderella stepmother' in a legal dispute over their late father Sunjay Kapur's will, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. The Delhi High Court heard these accusations on Thursday.

During the hearing, the counsel for Samaira and Kiaan Raj alleged that Priya Kapur had secured 60% of the assets and 75% of a trust established by their father. The dispute revolves around the authenticity of the will, which the counsel claims lacks validation, as Sunjay Kapur purportedly did not consult an advocate during its creation.

The court had earlier allowed Priya Kapur to submit a list of assets in a sealed cover and cautioned against sharing details with the media. Meanwhile, the hearing will resume on October 13, with allegations of forgery and rushed asset restriction also under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)