Swadeshi Melas: Boosting Local Economies in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Swadeshi Melas across the state, beginning in Gorakhpur on October 9. Officials confirmed that this initiative aims to bolster local products and support small industries while promoting the 'Vocal for Local' mission among the populace.

These ten-day fairs, informally underway in several districts, will officially launch with the Chief Minister's event. Organized at key commercial hotspots statewide, the melas intend to maximize public engagement and facilitate greater market access for local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Spanning all 75 districts and coinciding with Diwali preparations, the fairs also serve as a platform for public welfare schemes and reduced GST promotions. Cultural programs will enhance the festive ambiance, aiming to empower local economies by transforming the 'Vocal for Local' campaign into a broad-based movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)