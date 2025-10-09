Left Menu

Swadeshi Melas: Boosting Local Economies in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate state-wide Swadeshi Melas on October 9 in Gorakhpur. The fairs promote local products and industries, featuring stalls for small businesses and government schemes, and aim to transform 'Vocal for Local' into a mass movement by enhancing economic empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Swadeshi Melas across the state, beginning in Gorakhpur on October 9. Officials confirmed that this initiative aims to bolster local products and support small industries while promoting the 'Vocal for Local' mission among the populace.

These ten-day fairs, informally underway in several districts, will officially launch with the Chief Minister's event. Organized at key commercial hotspots statewide, the melas intend to maximize public engagement and facilitate greater market access for local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Spanning all 75 districts and coinciding with Diwali preparations, the fairs also serve as a platform for public welfare schemes and reduced GST promotions. Cultural programs will enhance the festive ambiance, aiming to empower local economies by transforming the 'Vocal for Local' campaign into a broad-based movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

