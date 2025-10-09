The Paradox of Faith-Based Nationhood: Pakistan's Relevance Amid Contradictions

Pakistan remains a point of relevance on the global stage, as observed by senior Congress leader Manish Tewari. Despite historical contradictions, nations founded on religious identities, such as Pakistan and Israel, have not only survived but continue to thrive, Tewari stated during a book launch event.

Speaking at the launch of late Lord Meghnad Desai's 'Mohan and Muhammad: Gandhi, Jinnah and the Break-up of British India', Tewari highlighted the schisms between ideological beliefs of pluralism and the historical persistence of faith-based states. He emphasized Jinnah's complex legacy, noting the inherent contradictions in his political philosophy.

Moreover, Tewari reflected on Pakistan's 1971 split, pointing out that while religion was a founding principle, linguistic and ethnic divisions were the true catalyst for East Pakistan's breakaway, forming Bangladesh. The event also paid tribute to Desai's contributions in economics and literature.

