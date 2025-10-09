Left Menu

Orissa Court Clears Path for Dual-Venue Balijatra Festival

The Orissa High Court has instructed the Cuttack district administration to host the Balijatra festival beside the Mahanadi river at two venues instead of one. Running from November 5 to 12, the festival honors ancient seafarers. Authorities can use land near the Lower Padia as well as Upper Padia, a site of historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:28 IST
The Orissa High Court has intervened to resolve a dispute over the venue of the upcoming Balijatra festival, directing the Cuttack district administration to utilize two specific sites along the Mahanadi river.

Scheduled from November 5 to 12, the festival pays tribute to ancient mariners voyaging to Southeast Asia. The state had sanctioned the use of land near the Lower Padia but stakeholders advocated for Upper Padia due to its historical roots. To accommodate both sentiments, the court allowed festivities at both locations.

Meanwhile, Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde assured the court of smooth logistics, including a green corridor for emergency vehicles and measures to mitigate traffic congestion along the connecting Ring Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

