Delhi to Host Museum Celebrating Kashmir's Rich Heritage

Delhi's Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra promised support for a project to create a museum and academy dedicated to Kashmiri heritage. A proposal from the All India Kashmiri Samaj aims to preserve and promote the unique cultural legacy of Kashmir in India's capital.

Delhi is set to become home to a new museum and academy dedicated to Kashmiri culture, as announced by the city's Art and Culture Minister, Kapil Mishra.

During a meeting with the All India Kashmiri Samaj delegation, Mishra assured the group's leader, Ravindra Pandita, of his support for their proposal.

The planned institutions aim to preserve and showcase the unique heritage of Kashmir. Mishra stated his commitment to promoting Kashmiri culture within the national capital, marking a significant step towards maintaining the community's identity outside their home region.

