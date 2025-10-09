Delhi to Host Museum Celebrating Kashmir's Rich Heritage

Delhi is set to become home to a new museum and academy dedicated to Kashmiri culture, as announced by the city's Art and Culture Minister, Kapil Mishra.

During a meeting with the All India Kashmiri Samaj delegation, Mishra assured the group's leader, Ravindra Pandita, of his support for their proposal.

The planned institutions aim to preserve and showcase the unique heritage of Kashmir. Mishra stated his commitment to promoting Kashmiri culture within the national capital, marking a significant step towards maintaining the community's identity outside their home region.

(With inputs from agencies.)