Honoring Azad Hind: Flag Hoisting at Red Fort Urged for Annual Tradition

Relatives of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the annual hoisting of the National Flag at the Red Fort a tradition. This would commemorate the establishment of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind on October 21, a key moment in India's history.

In an official email to the Prime Minister's Office, Chandra Kumar Bose, a key figure in The Open Platform for Netaji, requested that the flag hoisting be made mandatory every year. The 82nd anniversary of Azad Hind's establishment approaches, amplifying calls to honor the sacrifices of the Azad Hind Fauj.

The Azad Hind Government was formed under Netaji's leadership in 1943, aiming to liberate India from British rule by aligning with the Axis powers during World War II. Despite early successes by the Indian National Army, it ultimately faced defeat, yet remains a symbol of the struggle for independence.

