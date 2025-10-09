Assam Tensions Surge Over Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Investigation

In the wake of singer Zubeen Garg's untimely death, tensions in Assam have reached new heights as Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi pressures the state's chief minister's wife for honesty and transparency.

Gogoi has called upon Riniki Bhuyan Sarma to advocate for a full investigation. Allegations of negligence or foul play surround Garg's death during the North East India Festival in Singapore.

Gogoi himself faces a defamation suit from Bhuyan Sarma, intensifying the political drama. The public, meanwhile, clamors for clear answers and justice for the beloved cultural figure.

