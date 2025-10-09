Left Menu

Assam Tensions Surge Over Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Investigation

Akhil Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal, calls on Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, urging transparency in the investigation of singer Zubeen Garg's death. Allegations swirl around negligence or murder, while a defamation case against Gogoi intensifies political turmoil, public demand justice for the cultural icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:30 IST
In the wake of singer Zubeen Garg's untimely death, tensions in Assam have reached new heights as Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi pressures the state's chief minister's wife for honesty and transparency.

Gogoi has called upon Riniki Bhuyan Sarma to advocate for a full investigation. Allegations of negligence or foul play surround Garg's death during the North East India Festival in Singapore.

Gogoi himself faces a defamation suit from Bhuyan Sarma, intensifying the political drama. The public, meanwhile, clamors for clear answers and justice for the beloved cultural figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

