Entertainment Highlights: AI Copyright Disputes, Daniel Craig's Premiere, and King Charles' Environmental Advocacy

Amidst growing concerns over AI's impact on intellectual property, Hollywood and Bollywood groups are urging an Indian panel for stricter copyright measures. Their aim is to prevent AI companies from using protected content without consent, highlighting a global struggle for balance between innovation and creators' rights.

The London Film Festival celebrated a grand opening with Daniel Craig's third film in the 'Knives Out' series. Titled 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', the event featured red-carpet appearances by stars such as Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. The film promises a darker take than its predecessors.

Advocating sustainability long before it was mainstream, King Charles' early environmental concerns are now the subject of an upcoming film. By exploring his insights on pollution and preservation, the documentary seeks to recognize his visionary approach to environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)