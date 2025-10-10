Drake's Defamation Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track Dismissed

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed rapper Drake's defamation lawsuit concerning the diss track 'Not Like Us' by Kendrick Lamar. The lawsuit was filed against Universal Music Group (UMG), which represents both artists.

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that Lamar's lyrics within the track, which included an accusation that Drake was a pedophile, were non-defamatory as they constituted 'nonactionable opinion' rather than verifiable statements of fact. This decision arose from the context of a rap battle filled with provocative language.

UMG expressed satisfaction with the ruling, noting that the lawsuit threatened artistic freedom. They emphasized their ongoing commitment to promoting Drake's music despite the circumstances. The diss track 'Not Like Us' has gained significant acclaim, winning two Grammy Awards and topping charts, further underscoring its controversial success.