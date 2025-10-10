Left Menu

Drake's Defamation Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track Dismissed

A federal judge dismissed Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's track 'Not Like Us.' The court deemed the song's lyrics as non-defamatory, citing them as opinion rather than actionable facts. UMG welcomed the ruling, highlighting artistic freedom.

Updated: 10-10-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 03:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed rapper Drake's defamation lawsuit concerning the diss track 'Not Like Us' by Kendrick Lamar. The lawsuit was filed against Universal Music Group (UMG), which represents both artists.

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that Lamar's lyrics within the track, which included an accusation that Drake was a pedophile, were non-defamatory as they constituted 'nonactionable opinion' rather than verifiable statements of fact. This decision arose from the context of a rap battle filled with provocative language.

UMG expressed satisfaction with the ruling, noting that the lawsuit threatened artistic freedom. They emphasized their ongoing commitment to promoting Drake's music despite the circumstances. The diss track 'Not Like Us' has gained significant acclaim, winning two Grammy Awards and topping charts, further underscoring its controversial success.

