Prince William's Emotional Plea on World Mental Health Day

Prince William discusses the impact of suicide, speaking with Rhian Mannings, who lost her husband to suicide. In a film marking World Mental Health Day, William emotionally examines the need for better support for the bereaved. The film coincides with a new suicide prevention initiative by the Royal Foundation.

London | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:31 IST
In a poignant short film released for World Mental Health Day, Prince William engages in an emotional conversation with Rhian Mannings, whose husband took his life following their son's sudden death. The British royal highlights the pressing need for enhanced support systems for those affected by suicide.

As the heir to the throne reflects on the tragic personal accounts shared by Mannings, who established the 2wish charity for bereaved families, he struggles to contain his emotions. The encounter underscores the deep emotional toll such tragedies take on families and the importance of reaching out to those in distress.

Coinciding with the film's release, the Royal Foundation, led by William and Kate, announced the launch of a National Suicide Prevention Network. This initiative aims to address suicide's root causes and improve accessibility to support, addressing a crisis that claims over 7,000 lives annually in Britain.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

