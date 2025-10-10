Left Menu

ONLY Unveils Trendy Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection

ONLY's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection prominently features denim, paired seamlessly with cozy knits and statement dresses. The collection boasts versatile designs and contemporary pieces, ensuring every outfit is fashion-forward. Colour palettes include warm rust and moss green. ONLY continues to be a fashion leader with global presence and accessible styles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:36 IST
ONLY Unveils Trendy Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ONLY's highly anticipated Autumn/Winter 2025 collection has officially hit the fashion scene, placing denim front and center. Showcasing an impressive array of wardrobe essentials, this collection transitions effortlessly from day to night, combining playful, versatile pieces to suit any occasion.

The denim selection features a variety of styles to match every mood, from straight and wide-leg trousers to slim-fitting jeggings. Diverse washes, including deep indigo and vintage fade, ensure a fresh and flexible approach to denim, all designed to be effortlessly paired with cozy knits and chic footwear.

Beyond denim, ONLY offers an array of fashion-forward pieces, including shimmer-flecked tops, embroidered co-ords, and slinky dresses in earthy tones. As ONLY cements its status as a global fashion icon, the brand remains synonymous with creativity, versatility, and a love for denim that never goes out of style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK's Strategic Market Status: Google Under Scrutiny

UK's Strategic Market Status: Google Under Scrutiny

 Global
2
Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

 India
3
Maria Corina Machado's Triumph: Nobel Peace Prize Victory

Maria Corina Machado's Triumph: Nobel Peace Prize Victory

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds Bank Manager's Sudden Death in Pub

Mystery Surrounds Bank Manager's Sudden Death in Pub

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025