Kerala MLA Criticizes 'New Culture' of Film Star Fandom

CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha criticized the trend of inviting scantily-dressed film stars for inaugurations, labeling it a 'new culture' and a societal fascination with cinema actors. Speaking at an arts forum, she called for decent dressing without promoting moral policing. She also criticized TV reality shows for objectifying attire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:51 IST
CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha has expressed concerns over the increasing trend of featuring scantily-dressed film stars at public inaugurations. Speaking at the valedictory function of the 34th anniversary of Eruva Nalanda Arts and Cultural Forum Library in Kayamkulam, she highlighted a madness in society's obsession with cinema celebrities.

Prathibha described this craze as a 'new culture' prevalent in Kerala, emphasizing the need for decency in public appearances. She insisted that her comments should not be seen as moral policing but a call for propriety, noting the freedom individuals have regarding attire.

The MLA further voiced her disapproval of TV reality shows, criticizing them for promoting an objectifying atmosphere by highlighting clothing choices. She urged for a shift in focus away from such superficial tendencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

