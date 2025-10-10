Left Menu

President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Gujarat

During her three-day visit to Gujarat, President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev temple, honored Sardar Patel, and plans visits to Gir National Park and Dwarkadhish temple. She will also attend Gujarat Vidyapith's 71st convocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Veraval | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:27 IST
President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Gujarat
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

On a spiritual and ceremonial journey through Gujarat, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage at the renowned Somnath Mahadev temple, one of the twelve jyotirlingas revered by Shiva devotees. Arriving Thursday, Murmu engaged in rituals and honored historical figures during her state visit.

The president's Friday itinerary included performing 'Someshwar Mahapuja' and offering the sacred Ganga water, accompanied by melodious chants. She also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose efforts were crucial in the temple's restoration post-independence, highlighting the temple's rich historical significance.

Continuing her tour, Murmu has scheduled visits to Gir National Park and Dwarkadhish temple, and will grace the 71st convocation at Gujarat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad, rounding off a significant cultural and educational engagement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan and India Bolster Trade Ties with New Committee

Afghanistan and India Bolster Trade Ties with New Committee

 India
2
Kyiv's Water Crisis: Impact of Russia's Overnight Bombardment

Kyiv's Water Crisis: Impact of Russia's Overnight Bombardment

 Ukraine
3
Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

 Poland
4
India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025