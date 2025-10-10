President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Gujarat

On a spiritual and ceremonial journey through Gujarat, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage at the renowned Somnath Mahadev temple, one of the twelve jyotirlingas revered by Shiva devotees. Arriving Thursday, Murmu engaged in rituals and honored historical figures during her state visit.

The president's Friday itinerary included performing 'Someshwar Mahapuja' and offering the sacred Ganga water, accompanied by melodious chants. She also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose efforts were crucial in the temple's restoration post-independence, highlighting the temple's rich historical significance.

Continuing her tour, Murmu has scheduled visits to Gir National Park and Dwarkadhish temple, and will grace the 71st convocation at Gujarat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad, rounding off a significant cultural and educational engagement in the region.

