Amway India Unveils Cutting-Edge Artistry Skin Nutrition Serums

In response to increasing skin concerns among Indians, Amway India has launched two groundbreaking skincare products—Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying Serum and Artistry Skin Nutrition Correcting Serum. These products aim to address early and advanced signs of aging by combining natural ingredients with advanced skincare science.

The serums leverage Nutrilite's 90 years of botanical expertise, promising visible improvements in skin firmness, smoothness, and strength. Representing a shift towards informed and conscious skincare choices, 71% of Indian consumers express a preference for plant-based ingredients.

Amway India remains committed to offering high-performance skincare solutions that align with modern consumers' values. The launch of these serums underscores Amway's dedication to supporting skin health with formulations that merge science and nature, catering to the evolving needs of the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)