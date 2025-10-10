Left Menu

Amway India Unveils Cutting-Edge Artistry Skin Nutrition Serums

Amway India has launched two innovative skincare products, Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying Serum and Correcting Serum, to target early and advanced signs of skin aging. These serums incorporate Nutrilite-grown ingredients to offer optimal results, reflecting the growing consumer demand for high-quality, plant-based skincare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:35 IST
Amway India Unveils Cutting-Edge Artistry Skin Nutrition Serums
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to increasing skin concerns among Indians, Amway India has launched two groundbreaking skincare products—Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying Serum and Artistry Skin Nutrition Correcting Serum. These products aim to address early and advanced signs of aging by combining natural ingredients with advanced skincare science.

The serums leverage Nutrilite's 90 years of botanical expertise, promising visible improvements in skin firmness, smoothness, and strength. Representing a shift towards informed and conscious skincare choices, 71% of Indian consumers express a preference for plant-based ingredients.

Amway India remains committed to offering high-performance skincare solutions that align with modern consumers' values. The launch of these serums underscores Amway's dedication to supporting skin health with formulations that merge science and nature, catering to the evolving needs of the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan and India Bolster Trade Ties with New Committee

Afghanistan and India Bolster Trade Ties with New Committee

 India
2
Kyiv's Water Crisis: Impact of Russia's Overnight Bombardment

Kyiv's Water Crisis: Impact of Russia's Overnight Bombardment

 Ukraine
3
Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

 Poland
4
India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025