Delhi High Court Weighs Actor's Dubai Travel Amid Legal Tussle

The Delhi High Court on Friday deliberated on whether to allow actor Rajpal Yadav to travel to Dubai amid his ongoing legal challenges. The court has requested input from the city police and a private firm concerning Yadav's plea to travel abroad for a Diwali event.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja has called on both the Delhi Police and Murli Projects Private Limited to present their responses to Yadav's application, scheduling the next court session for October 14. Yadav's legal team asserts he has been invited as a guest of honour at a Diwali programme in Dubai by Bihari Global Connect.

Yadav's legal affairs continue as his conviction in a cheque-bounce case had been temporarily suspended by the court last year, dependent on efforts towards an amicable settlement. His counsel contends the case arose from a failed film venture, while Yadav has previously been permitted court-sanctioned travel.

