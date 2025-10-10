Left Menu

Delhi High Court Weighs Actor's Dubai Travel Amid Legal Tussle

Actor Rajpal Yadav seeks Delhi High Court's permission to travel to Dubai for a Diwali event during ongoing legal proceedings. The court has previously suspended his conviction in a cheque-bounce case. Police and a private firm's response have been requested; next hearing set for October 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:52 IST
Delhi High Court Weighs Actor's Dubai Travel Amid Legal Tussle
Rajpal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday deliberated on whether to allow actor Rajpal Yadav to travel to Dubai amid his ongoing legal challenges. The court has requested input from the city police and a private firm concerning Yadav's plea to travel abroad for a Diwali event.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja has called on both the Delhi Police and Murli Projects Private Limited to present their responses to Yadav's application, scheduling the next court session for October 14. Yadav's legal team asserts he has been invited as a guest of honour at a Diwali programme in Dubai by Bihari Global Connect.

Yadav's legal affairs continue as his conviction in a cheque-bounce case had been temporarily suspended by the court last year, dependent on efforts towards an amicable settlement. His counsel contends the case arose from a failed film venture, while Yadav has previously been permitted court-sanctioned travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

 Poland
2
India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

 India
3
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakistan Deal

BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakis...

 India
4
Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025