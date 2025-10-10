Abraham & Thakore Present 'Warp & Weft': A Modern Take on Classic Indian Drapes

Designer label Abraham & Thakore disrupted tradition with their latest collection, 'Warp & Weft,' at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. The duo has updated classic Indian drapes with a global appeal.

Unveiled on day two of the fashion extravaganza at The Grand hotel, the collection offered a seamless merger of comfort and elegance. It expertly combined India's rich cultural heritage with modern design aesthetics, transforming traditional attire into chic, contemporary ensembles.

Highlighted by a color palette dominated by black, white, and hints of red, the collection displayed innovative silhouettes. Both men's and women's designs presented fine embroidery and geometric patterns, showcasing the balance between tradition and modernity. Actor Veer Pahariya concluded the show in an ivory bandhgala, epitomizing the label's philosophy of simplicity infused with sophistication.