Abraham & Thakore Present 'Warp & Weft': A Modern Take on Classic Indian Drapes

Abraham & Thakore's latest 'Warp & Weft' collection at the Lakme Fashion Week reimagines traditional Indian garments like the dhoti and lungi with a modern twist. Emphasizing simplicity and wearability, the collection blends heritage with contemporary fashion using subtle colors and sophisticated details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:55 IST
Designer label Abraham & Thakore disrupted tradition with their latest collection, 'Warp & Weft,' at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. The duo has updated classic Indian drapes with a global appeal.

Unveiled on day two of the fashion extravaganza at The Grand hotel, the collection offered a seamless merger of comfort and elegance. It expertly combined India's rich cultural heritage with modern design aesthetics, transforming traditional attire into chic, contemporary ensembles.

Highlighted by a color palette dominated by black, white, and hints of red, the collection displayed innovative silhouettes. Both men's and women's designs presented fine embroidery and geometric patterns, showcasing the balance between tradition and modernity. Actor Veer Pahariya concluded the show in an ivory bandhgala, epitomizing the label's philosophy of simplicity infused with sophistication.

