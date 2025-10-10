Farewell to a Boxing Legend: Manchester's Last Goodbye to Ricky Hatton
Thousands gathered in Manchester to pay tribute to beloved boxing icon Ricky Hatton, who tragically passed away at 46. Among those present were Tyson Fury and Liam Gallagher. Hatton's legacy was celebrated with city-themed tributes, highlighting his noteworthy career and his profound impact on the sport.
Thousands of fans, including Tyson Fury and Liam Gallagher, paid their final respects to Ricky Hatton, one of Manchester's most cherished sports icons, who passed away at the age of 46.
Admirers filled the streets, waving Manchester City flags as Hatton's casket, emblazoned with 'Blue Moon', journeyed to Manchester Cathedral, reflecting his deep connection to the city and love for its football team.
Boxing figures such as Amir Khan, who attended the funeral, highlighted Hatton's impressive achievements, including multiple title wins, and underscored his enduring legacy in the boxing community.
