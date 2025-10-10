Left Menu

Farewell to a Boxing Legend: Manchester's Last Goodbye to Ricky Hatton

Thousands gathered in Manchester to pay tribute to beloved boxing icon Ricky Hatton, who tragically passed away at 46. Among those present were Tyson Fury and Liam Gallagher. Hatton's legacy was celebrated with city-themed tributes, highlighting his noteworthy career and his profound impact on the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:51 IST
Farewell to a Boxing Legend: Manchester's Last Goodbye to Ricky Hatton
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thousands of fans, including Tyson Fury and Liam Gallagher, paid their final respects to Ricky Hatton, one of Manchester's most cherished sports icons, who passed away at the age of 46.

Admirers filled the streets, waving Manchester City flags as Hatton's casket, emblazoned with 'Blue Moon', journeyed to Manchester Cathedral, reflecting his deep connection to the city and love for its football team.

Boxing figures such as Amir Khan, who attended the funeral, highlighted Hatton's impressive achievements, including multiple title wins, and underscored his enduring legacy in the boxing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

 Poland
2
India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

 India
3
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakistan Deal

BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakis...

 India
4
Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025