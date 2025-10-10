Left Menu

Royal Privacy Battle: High Court Ruling in Prince Harry's Case

This ruling impacts the ongoing legal battle involving unlawful information gathering claims dating back 30 years.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The London High Court has ruled that Prince Harry and other plaintiffs in a privacy lawsuit cannot include allegations involving the targeting of Kate, Prince William's wife, in their case against the Daily Mail's publisher.

Prince Harry is among those accusing Associated Newspapers of unlawfully gathering information over the past three decades. The publisher refutes these claims as baseless accusations. This ruling comes as the trial is set to start early next year, with Prince Harry potentially returning to the witness stand.

The plaintiffs have attempted to incorporate fresh allegations, including attempts to obtain confidential details about Prince William. While some case elements were dismissed, the court rejected several objections from Associated Newspapers related to prior findings against other media entities. The claimants are expected to appeal the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

