Karnataka Tensions: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Violence Erupt in Ballari

Karnataka Assembly's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, accused the attack outside BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's home of being a 'pre-planned conspiracy' to assassinate him. Ashoka alleged undue pressure on police to downplay the incident as a 'misfire' after one fatality during a clash over banner disputes.

The violence, triggered by a banner dispute for an upcoming event to install a Valmiki statue, involved BJP and Congress supporters culminating in hand-to-hand combat and firing. Police dispersed the crowd via lathi-charge following the escalation, which tragically led to the death of one individual, identified as Rajshekhar.

A call for a judicial inquiry has been made by Ashoka, citing an attack on BJP leader B. Sriramulu and suggesting the violence was systematically orchestrated. BJP leaders condemn the state's governance, pointing to Ballari as an example of deteriorating law and order under the current government. They accuse the administration of fostering a culture akin to Andhra Pradesh's political violence.