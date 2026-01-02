Left Menu

Harith Noah's Epic Journey: Braving the Dakar Rally

Harith Noah, a leading rally-raid rider from India, is set to compete in his seventh Dakar Rally. The event will take place in Saudi Arabia from January 3 to 17, 2025. Noah aims to learn from past experiences, focusing on performance rather than results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yanbu | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:10 IST
Harith Noah's Epic Journey: Braving the Dakar Rally
rider
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

India's most prominent rally-raid rider, Harith Noah, is preparing for his seventh appearance in the grueling Dakar Rally. Known for its fierce conditions, the 48th edition of this iconic motorsport event commences today, marking another challenging chapter in Noah's career.

Returning to Saudi Arabia for the sixth consecutive year, the rally will feature a demanding route stretching nearly 8,000 kilometers. Participants will face around 4,800 kilometers of high-speed Selective Sections (SS), navigating through dunes, rocky landscapes, and tough plateaus.

Despite a setback in 2025 due to a crash, which stopped his race before it even began, Noah continues to focus on giving his best in the race. The 32-year-old intends to contribute significantly to India's representation at this prestigious event, prioritizing performance and resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind Project

Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind P...

 Global
2
Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

 India
3
Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

 India
4
Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026