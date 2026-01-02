Harith Noah's Epic Journey: Braving the Dakar Rally

India's most prominent rally-raid rider, Harith Noah, is preparing for his seventh appearance in the grueling Dakar Rally. Known for its fierce conditions, the 48th edition of this iconic motorsport event commences today, marking another challenging chapter in Noah's career.

Returning to Saudi Arabia for the sixth consecutive year, the rally will feature a demanding route stretching nearly 8,000 kilometers. Participants will face around 4,800 kilometers of high-speed Selective Sections (SS), navigating through dunes, rocky landscapes, and tough plateaus.

Despite a setback in 2025 due to a crash, which stopped his race before it even began, Noah continues to focus on giving his best in the race. The 32-year-old intends to contribute significantly to India's representation at this prestigious event, prioritizing performance and resilience in the face of adversity.

