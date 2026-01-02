Left Menu

NSS Reaffirms Equidistance Policy Amidst Political Climate

G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the Nair Service Society, reiterated the organization’s commitment to its equidistance policy amid imminent Assembly elections. Responding during Mannam Jayanti celebrations, he emphasized that the policy does not conflict with political stances and highlighted the NSS’s stand on the Sabarimala issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:08 IST
NSS Reaffirms Equidistance Policy Amidst Political Climate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has reiterated its commitment to maintaining an equidistant stance from all political parties as elections approach. During the Mannam Jayanti celebrations, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair assured reporters that this policy ensures neutrality and is not influenced by political motives.

Nair clarified that while the NSS does not engage in political activities, it remains vigilant on issues like Sabarimala, adhering to a 'right distance' strategy based on situational appropriateness. He emphasized the organization's responsibility to protect cultural and religious traditions, void of political exploitation.

The event, which featured various political leaders including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, underscored the NSS's independent stance. Moreover, Nair expressed readiness to voice concerns over any procedural flaws in the Sabarimala gold loss investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind Project

Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind P...

 Global
2
Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

 India
3
Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

 India
4
Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026