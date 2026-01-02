NSS Reaffirms Equidistance Policy Amidst Political Climate
G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the Nair Service Society, reiterated the organization’s commitment to its equidistance policy amid imminent Assembly elections. Responding during Mannam Jayanti celebrations, he emphasized that the policy does not conflict with political stances and highlighted the NSS’s stand on the Sabarimala issue.
The Nair Service Society (NSS) has reiterated its commitment to maintaining an equidistant stance from all political parties as elections approach. During the Mannam Jayanti celebrations, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair assured reporters that this policy ensures neutrality and is not influenced by political motives.
Nair clarified that while the NSS does not engage in political activities, it remains vigilant on issues like Sabarimala, adhering to a 'right distance' strategy based on situational appropriateness. He emphasized the organization's responsibility to protect cultural and religious traditions, void of political exploitation.
The event, which featured various political leaders including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, underscored the NSS's independent stance. Moreover, Nair expressed readiness to voice concerns over any procedural flaws in the Sabarimala gold loss investigation.
