Purple Charms: Electric Bus Tours in New Delhi's Iconic Circuits

The Delhi government's tourism department is setting the stage for an innovative approach to showcase the capital's iconic sites with the launch of purple-themed electric buses. Starting from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, these buses will offer evening tours to various landmarks, such as the War Memorial, Bharat Mandapam, and Dilli Haat.

Targeting both local and international visitors, the initiative aims to bring more tourists to the area. With tickets priced at Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children, the tours will feature guides who provide historical context for each location. This service is scheduled to commence either this month or next, according to officials.

Originally, the idea grew out of discussions to revive the 'hop on-hop off' model, interrupted by the pandemic. However, in Delhi's traffic conditions, regular service intervals remain difficult. Despite these challenges, the unique service promises to enchant visitors with a blend of convenience and cultural education.

