Purple Charms: Electric Bus Tours in New Delhi's Iconic Circuits

The Delhi government plans to launch purple electric buses for evening guided tours of iconic sites. These include places like the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the Bharat Mandapam. Aimed at foreign visitors, the tours will include commentary on site significance, with ticket prices set at Rs 500 for adults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government's tourism department is setting the stage for an innovative approach to showcase the capital's iconic sites with the launch of purple-themed electric buses. Starting from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, these buses will offer evening tours to various landmarks, such as the War Memorial, Bharat Mandapam, and Dilli Haat.

Targeting both local and international visitors, the initiative aims to bring more tourists to the area. With tickets priced at Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children, the tours will feature guides who provide historical context for each location. This service is scheduled to commence either this month or next, according to officials.

Originally, the idea grew out of discussions to revive the 'hop on-hop off' model, interrupted by the pandemic. However, in Delhi's traffic conditions, regular service intervals remain difficult. Despite these challenges, the unique service promises to enchant visitors with a blend of convenience and cultural education.

