Purple Pathways: Delhi's New Tourist Bus Experience

Delhi is launching new tourist buses adorned in purple, offering evening tours to iconic sites like Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Bharat Mandapam, and Dilli Haat. The service targets foreigners and tourists, providing guided tours aboard electric buses priced at Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tourists visiting New Delhi will soon have the opportunity to explore popular attractions via newly introduced buses, designed to enhance the sightseeing experience. These buses, easily identifiable by their striking purple color and images of landmark sites, aim to cater to both international and domestic visitors.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Delhi government's tourism department, is set to launch imminently. It will offer evening tours from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to notable sites such as Bharat Mandapam, War Memorial, and Dilli Haat. Officials have confirmed that the electric buses are ready for deployment.

The service is designed with tourists in mind, providing guided tours that educate visitors on the historical significance of each site. Fares are reasonably set at Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for young children. While inspired by 'hop on-hop off' models seen abroad, logistical challenges in Delhi have prompted a tailored approach to bus tours.

