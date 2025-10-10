Saiyaara Shines as 2025's Cinematic Triumph

Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara', backed by Yash Raj Films, is soaring as 2025's major cinematic triumph. Released in July, the film captivated audiences with its soulful soundtrack and standout performances by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Industry stalwarts Mohit Suri and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani credit the film's success to collective efforts in Bollywood.

In a press statement, Akshaye Widhani expressed, "Saiyaara represents an industry-wide victory. Given the overwhelming positive feedback and emotional connections, it feels like a shared achievement. The film's embrace of new talents is crucial for our ecosystem's growth, and the industry's joy for nurturing rising stars is rewarding."

Director Suri recounted, "The film's affection, reflected in crowds and early box office figures, was unprecedented. I've received more heartfelt reactions for 'Saiyaara' than any previous work. The industry stood united, showering love and claiming it as their own win, a testament to our genuine approach in its creation."