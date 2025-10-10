Gautam Adani Advocates for India's Story through Cinema and Technology

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has called for India to take control of its global narrative through cinema, storytelling, and emerging technologies. Speaking at Whistling Woods International, Adani emphasized the need for India to define its identity rather than allow foreign influences to reshape it.

Adani cited the 2023 Hindenburg report as a cautionary tale about the power of narrative in financial markets, arguing that false stories can have severe economic consequences. He urged India to tell its own stories authentically to counteract biased portrayals by the West, as seen in films like "Gandhi" and "Slumdog Millionaire."

Looking forward, Adani painted a futuristic vision of cinema transformed by AI, predicting real-time storytelling and hyper-personalized films. He called on young creators to harness these technologies to honestly represent Bharat's story, projecting a future where narrative shapes both cultural identity and economic strength.

